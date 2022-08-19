Lee Brice Scores Gold With 'Soul'

Promo for Gold award

Lee Brice is celebrating the RIAA Gold Certification for his current radio single, "Soul," which was written by Kevin Kadish and Tony Ferrari, and marks Brice's 13th consecutive radio single to achieve RIAA certification.

Brice had this to say, "I am completely bowled over time and time again by how amazing the fans are! They keep my music playing and keep showing up to the shows - this is all because of them. I'm truly honored and feel like one lucky son-of-a-gun to get to do what I love."

Jackie Jones, VP, Artist and Industry Relations at RIAA, added, "Congratulations to Lee and his whole team on this incredible achievement. Gold & Platinum certifications are earned by the best of the best and reflect the deepest connection between artists and fans. With over 25 million certifications, it's clear the bond between Lee and his fans has never been stronger!"

