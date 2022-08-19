.

Lee Brice Scores Gold With 'Soul'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Promo for Gold award
Promo for Gold award

Lee Brice is celebrating the RIAA Gold Certification for his current radio single, "Soul," which was written by Kevin Kadish and Tony Ferrari, and marks Brice's 13th consecutive radio single to achieve RIAA certification.

Brice had this to say, "I am completely bowled over time and time again by how amazing the fans are! They keep my music playing and keep showing up to the shows - this is all because of them. I'm truly honored and feel like one lucky son-of-a-gun to get to do what I love."

Jackie Jones, VP, Artist and Industry Relations at RIAA, added, "Congratulations to Lee and his whole team on this incredible achievement. Gold & Platinum certifications are earned by the best of the best and reflect the deepest connection between artists and fans. With over 25 million certifications, it's clear the bond between Lee and his fans has never been stronger!"

Related Stories


Lee Brice Scores Gold With 'Soul'

Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Lee Brice Memorial Day Celebration to Benefit The Folded Flag Foundation

Lee Brice Wins Artist-Writer of the Year at the AIMP Nashville Awards

Lee Brice Premieres 'Soul' Video

Lee Brice Music and Merch

News > Lee Brice

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists- Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video- Ronnie James Dio- more.

KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more

Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more

Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more

advertisement
Reviews

Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh

Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)

Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour

5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World

Latest News

Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video

KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists

Deb Morrison Recruits True Blood's Todd Lowe For 'Blackbird' Video

The Band Share Live Videos For Rock Of Ages 50th Anniversary

84 Tigers Release 'Great Basin' Video

Blacklite District Goes Back Into Darkness With Visualizer Video

Lee Brice Scores Gold With 'Soul'

Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters