Lee Greenwood Honored On 80th Birthday For 25 Million In Sales

Photo courtesy 2911 Media

(2911) What do you give a Grammy award winner with 7 #1 monster hits, named by Billboard magazine as one of the top 100 artists of all time, for his 80th birthday? Recently, Vice President and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry Dan Rogers, along with Ryman Hospitality Properties CEO Colin Reed and country crooner Dustin Lynch, surprised music icon Lee Greenwood with an award acknowledging Greenwood's astonishing achievement of 25 million worldwide music sales.

"That's unbelievable!" the writer and hitmaker of 'God Bless The USA' gushed. "I knew playing the Grand Ole Opry was going to be a birthday week highlight, but then to discover my recordings have surpassed 25 million sales worldwide-well, that has to be one of the greatest birthday gifts of all time; and yet, I wasn't at the Opry to receive gifts, I was there to entertain and give gifts."

In what can only be described as a night filled with emotion, Greenwood, an American patriot and national ambassador for the wounded warrior support organization Helping A Hero, partnered with Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, and gave away specially-adapted homes to six wounded veterans and their families from the heart of the Grand Ole Opry stage.

"Our military families put their lives on the line for this country. These new homes are designed to make what can be impossible, everyday tasks, possible again for our wounded. Building these homes for our heroes is a labor of love," Greenwood confided.

The heart-tugging event was in conjunction with longtime Grand Ole Opry sponsor Bass Pro Shops' milestone 50th anniversary as a leader in outdoor recreation merchandise and champion of Helping A Hero.

On Saturday, November 19th Circle is set to air the Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops 50th Anniversary with performances by John Anderson, Dierks Bentley, Charles Esten, Lee Greenwood, Chris Janson, Gary LeVox, Dustin Lynch, Clay Self, and Rhonda Vincent. The special will also be available as a live stream on Circle and Lee Greenwood's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Meanwhile Greenwood, in honor of his 80th birthday, is preparing for an 80-show tour in 2023 titled American Spirit Tour...Once and For All.

"I look forward to seeing all of my friends and fans on the road next year, and I want to thank them for their support and love all through the years. I believe God really has blessed the USA, and I know he has certainly blessed me."

