Lee Greenwood Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of 'God Bless The U.S.A.' With Special Vinyl Release

(2911) ACM, CMA, and GRAMMY award-winning country music legend Lee Greenwood is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his timeless patriotic anthem "God Bless The U.S.A." with the first-ever vinyl release of his iconic album, 'American Patriot.' The record, which comprises his most popular patriotic songs in a single LP collection, will be pressed on red, white, and blue 'fireworks' splatter vinyl and is available for pre-order in time for July 4th.
This remastered American Patriot album, initially released in 1992, features Greenwood's fan favorites and hits, like "Dixie," "The Great Defenders," and his timeless anthem, "God Bless The U.S.A." It also includes spectacular renditions of American standards, including "The Pledge of Allegiance," "America," "This Land Is Your Land," "The Battle Hymn Of The Republic," "God Bless America," "America The Beautiful," and our Nation's Anthem, "The Star Spangled Banner."
"I'm honored to have such a fantastic relationship with Universal Music and am truly grateful for their efforts to release my anthemic patriotic album on vinyl in time for the 4th of July," shares Greenwood. "It's beautiful and is an impressive display of the creative products that our fans can enjoy!"
'AMERICAN PATRIOT' LP TRACKLIST
SIDE A
1) THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
2) AMERICA
3) GOD BLESS THE U.S.A
4) THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND
5) THE BATTLE HYMN OF THE REPUBLIC
SIDE B
6) GOD BLESS AMERICA
7) DIXIE
8) THE GREAT DEFENDER
9) AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL
10) STAR SPANGLED BANNER
The album celebrates our nation's spirit and is available for pre-order now at leegreenwood.com. Signed copies are now available to order from Universal Music Group Nashville's online store, as well as udiscovermusic. and The Sound of Vinyl at leegreenwood.lnk.to/AmericanPatriotVinyl. The LP will also be found nationwide on June 28, 2024, at physical retailers nationwide.
Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, More Added To All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood
Lee Greenwood To Be Honored During 5th Annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Awards Dinner
All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day
Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems
Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'- Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato- more
Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective- Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights- more
Lainey Wilson and Chris Stapleton Big Winners At 59th Academy of Country Music Awards- Hear George Strait's New Song 'MIA Down In MIA'- more
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More
Disturbed's David Draiman Teams With Nothing More For 'Angel Song'
Slash Shares Video For 'Papa Was A Rolling Stone' Feat Demi Lovato
Bon Jovi Share New Song 'Living Proof'
Collective Soul Stream New Double Album 'Here To Eternity'
Joe Bonamassa Releases New Single 'If Heartaches Were Nickels'
STYX Announce Terry Gowan As New Bass Player
Greta Van Fleet Share Starcatcher World Tour Video Update
Singled Out: Ian Abel Band's California Nights