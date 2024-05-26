Lee Greenwood: God Bless The U.S.A. TV Special For Memorial Day

(2911) NEWSMAX is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with the one-hour music special 'Lee Greenwood: God Bless The U.S.A.' that premiered on Saturday and will re-air on Sunday, May 26 at 9 PM (ET) and Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at 4 PM (ET).
Music performances will include Big & Rich, Gavin DeGraw, Home Free, Scott Stapp (of Creed), Tracy Lawrence, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Larry Gatlin w/ Debby Boone, Ty Herndon w/ Janie Fricke, and, of course, a finale performance of Lee Greenwood singing "God Bless The U.S.A." with a cast of artists that included Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, John Conlee, Deana Martin, Sam Moore, T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Neal McCoy, Billy Dean, and Rodney Atkins, among others.
Interview segments will be intertwined throughout the performances telling the story of "God Bless The U.S.A." and his underlying support for our military and veterans.
"I am always honored to help support Veterans wherever I can," says Greenwood. "I still can't believe so many of my music friends came to be part of this special taping where we were able to give two homes away to Veterans. It's even more special to have Newsmax airing this special during the Memorial Day weekend."
During the taping of this special, two adapted homes were given to deserving veterans through Greenwood's association with Helping A Hero, a 501(c)3 organization. Those homes were donated by Louis and Patti Breland of Breland Homes in Huntsville, Alabama.
