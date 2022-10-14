Liam Gallagher Spotlights Mental Health With New Single Too Good For Giving Up

(hennemusic) Former Oasis star Liam Gallagher is shining a spotlight on men's mental health issues in a video for his new single, "Too Good For Giving Up."

The latest track from "C'Mon You Know" sees the rocker teaming up with the UK charitable organization Talk Club, which provides a talking and listening club for men, including therapy and sports groups, a 24-hour Talk feed where men can connect, and more.

According to Talk Club, suicide is the biggest killer of men under 49 and, in the UK, approximately three-quarters of all suicides are male. Talk Club was created after one of its founders, Ben Akers, lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.

"We all know someone affected by suicide which sadly seems to be at an all-time high," says Gallagher. "I've lost many people far too early, and it's important to talk. I'm really pleased to be able to help in any way with this song and will be partnering with Talk Club on my track 'Too Good For Giving Up.'"

All UK profits from "Too Good For Giving Up" through March 2023 will be donated to Talk Club.

Learn more about the charity and watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

