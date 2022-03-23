Linkin Park Classic 'Numb' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams

(hennemusic) Linkin Park's 2003 classic, "Numb", has passed one billion streams on Spotify. The third single from the band's second album, "Meteora", follows "In The End" as their second song to reach this milestone.

Now a member of Spotify's "Billions Club" playlist, "Numb" reached No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while topping the Billboard Alternative Songs chart for 12 weeks upon its original release, while "Meteora" itself debuted at No. 1 while going on to sell more than 7 million copies in the region.

The video for "Numb" passed the 1 billion views milestone on YouTube in 2018; filmed in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, the clip was directed by band DJ Joe Hahn.

Linkin Park went on hiatus after losing frontman Chester Bennington to suicide in 2017; they have regrouped in recent years to consider the possibilities of new music and future plans. Watch the "Numb" video here.

