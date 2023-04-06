.

Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream

Michael Angulia | 04-06-2023

Linkin Park Event poster
Event poster

In celebration of the release of Meteora|20, Linkin Park will be hosting a Global Fan Q&A livestream. Submit your questions via video and experience the live conversation on April 10th.

The livestream will be taking place on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 11am PT / 2pm ET and will be streaming globally across YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and will feature Linkin Park (Mike Shinoda, Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, and Joe Hahn).

According to Warner Records the one-day-only global fan Q&A livestream featuring members of rock band Linkin Park and will be hosted by LA radio personality Stryker.

Linkin Park's Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be released this Friday, April 7, on Warner Records! Check out the linktree here to submit your questions and find various links to the livestream.

