Linkin Park Release Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition

Cover art

(Warner Records) Linkin Park proudly unveils Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition! It is available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download. Get it HERE via Warner Records.



Among a bevy of unreleased gems, lead single "Lost" has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for four consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK's first #1 debut on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. It has also reached rarified air as the most-streamed new rock song of the year with well over 100 million global streams and 33 million YouTube views on the stunning music video.



Marking another huge milestone for their GRAMMY Award-nominated landmark sophomore LP, Meteora was just certified 8X Platinum by the RIAA. It remains the group's second-highest album certification to date.



In celebration of Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, the band members will host a very special global fan Q&A livestream on Monday, April 10. Viewers worldwide can watch on LINKIN PARK's Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube live at 11am PT. Tune in below (once available):

Related Stories

Linkin Park Announce Global Fan Q&A Livestream

Linkin Park Share Another Uncovered Song 'Fighting Myself'

Sueco Releases Video For Mike Shinoda Produced 'POS'

Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea

More Linkin Park News