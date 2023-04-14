Linkin Park Return To UK Top 10 With Meteora Reissue

(hennemusic) Linkin Park's 2003 album, "Meteora", has returned to the UK Top 10 with the help of a newly-released and expanded 20th anniversary edition of the project.
According to The Official Charts Company, the reissue sees the record vault from No. 182 to No. 7 on the UK album charts, where it previously delivered the band their first No. 1 in the country upon its release two decades ago.
Originally launched with the lead single, "Somewhere I Belong" and featuring classic tracks like "Numb" and "Breaking The Habit", the expanded "Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition" is now available in multiple formats, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.
The Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set delivers six additional unreleased songs, plus demos, b-sides, live shows, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage on five LPs and three DVDs, including four previously unreleased concerts; it also includes a 40-page book, 36" x 24" poster, litho, sticker sheet, stencil, and hi-res download card.
The Deluxe Vinyl Box Set consists of four LPs, while the Deluxe CD includes the original Andy Wallace mix of "Lost" and features three CDs.
