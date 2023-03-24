Linkin Park Share Another Uncovered Song 'Fighting Myself'

(Warner Records) After notching the biggest debut for a rock song in recent memory with #1 single "Lost," Linkin Park uncover yet another unreleased track entitled "Fighting Myself." Magnifying the legacy of their GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum landmark sophomore LP, Meteora, it graces the tracklisting of Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, arriving on April 7, 2023. It will be available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.
As the band combed the Meteora archives, Mike Shinoda knew the hard-hitting instrumental for "Fighting Myself" was awaiting discovery but was surprised to uncover vocal stems of himself and Chester Bennington. He then gave the multitrack a deft mix and the song in its final form emerged as what Shinoda calls "a definitive Linkin Park track." Now, it seethes with Shinoda's incisive verses boosted by bruising distorted guitars as Bennington's chorus rings out, "Fighting myself I always lose."
It follows on the heels of lead single "Lost." The track exploded as a phenomenon and the biggest rock song of 2023 so far. Storming out of the gate and to the forefront of culture, it stood out as their "first #1 debut on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade!" and continues to reign at the top of the charts. Thus far, it has amassed over 93 million global streams and 30 million YouTube views on the stunning music video.
The band spoke to The New York Times in-depth about the song and Meteora, while Shinoda sat down with The FADER, The Howard Stern Show, KROQ, and more. Consequence of Sound hailed "Lost" as "Song of the Week" and proclaimed, "'Lost' fits right in with the seismic, electronic-aided majesty of fellow Meteora tracks 'Breaking the Habit' and 'Numb'." MTV raved, "Bennington has never sounded better, alternately roaring and wounded." Revolver christened it, "another prime-era Linkin Park banger that shares the high-octane power of one of the band's most beloved songs."
Sueco Releases Video For Mike Shinoda Produced 'POS'
Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head
Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost'
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Springsteen- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert
Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition
Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour
Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation