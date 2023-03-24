Linkin Park Share Another Uncovered Song 'Fighting Myself'

(Warner Records) After notching the biggest debut for a rock song in recent memory with #1 single "Lost," Linkin Park uncover yet another unreleased track entitled "Fighting Myself." Magnifying the legacy of their GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum landmark sophomore LP, Meteora, it graces the tracklisting of Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, arriving on April 7, 2023. It will be available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.



As the band combed the Meteora archives, Mike Shinoda knew the hard-hitting instrumental for "Fighting Myself" was awaiting discovery but was surprised to uncover vocal stems of himself and Chester Bennington. He then gave the multitrack a deft mix and the song in its final form emerged as what Shinoda calls "a definitive Linkin Park track." Now, it seethes with Shinoda's incisive verses boosted by bruising distorted guitars as Bennington's chorus rings out, "Fighting myself I always lose."

It follows on the heels of lead single "Lost." The track exploded as a phenomenon and the biggest rock song of 2023 so far. Storming out of the gate and to the forefront of culture, it stood out as their "first #1 debut on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade!" and continues to reign at the top of the charts. Thus far, it has amassed over 93 million global streams and 30 million YouTube views on the stunning music video.



The band spoke to The New York Times in-depth about the song and Meteora, while Shinoda sat down with The FADER, The Howard Stern Show, KROQ, and more. Consequence of Sound hailed "Lost" as "Song of the Week" and proclaimed, "'Lost' fits right in with the seismic, electronic-aided majesty of fellow Meteora tracks 'Breaking the Habit' and 'Numb'." MTV raved, "Bennington has never sounded better, alternately roaring and wounded." Revolver christened it, "another prime-era Linkin Park banger that shares the high-octane power of one of the band's most beloved songs."

