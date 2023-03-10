Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head

Promo photo courtesy Warner Records

(Warner Records) Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released a brand new solo single entitled "In My Head," that features Arizona alternative pop songstress Kailee Morgue.

The track comes from the soundtrack to the sixth installment of the iconic Scream franchise, Scream VI (from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group), setting the tone for both the opening scene and the second end title.

Shinoda also co-wrote and produced Demi Lovato's "Still Alive" which is also featured in the film. Scream VI opens nationwide in theaters today.



Mike Shinoda says, "I love that this moment is both a look backward and a look forward, releasing an Anniversary retrospective of Meteora and brand-new music at the same time. My whole career, I've jumped from Linkin Park to solo stuff to working with others, and it feels great to dive back into that rhythm. Plus, having both 'In My Head' and Demi Lovato's 'Still Alive' in the new Scream VI film is a huge thrill."



Next up, Linkin Park will unveil Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition on April 7, featuring the explosive new single "Lost" which has charged to the #2 spot at both Alternative and Rock radio and marks the band's first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 in six years. Celebrating two decades of their GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum landmark sophomore LP, Meteora, the Anniversary Edition will be available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

