Little Big Town Saying 'Hell Yeah' With New Single

Little Big Town will be giving fans their first taste of their forthcoming 10th studio album with the release of their brand new single "Hell Yeah" on Monday, April 11.

"Phillip and I wrote this with Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder," said Jimi Westbrook. "I remember when Corey brought that hook in that day. He sang his idea and when he turned that phrase at the end of the chorus, we were all like 'hell yeah!' We always have a blast writing with those guys."



"This song is a classic breakup song, flipped upside down," continued Sweet. "It's pure feel-good vibes. We are so excited to premiere it on the CMT Music Awards which has always been a home for us in releasing new music. Big thanks to iHeart for the radio World Premiere. Hell yeah!" Presave the single here.

