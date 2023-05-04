Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets

(PR) Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year. The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists.
The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today's biggest acts across a wide variety of genres, including: Hip-Hop, Country, Latin, R&B, Metal, Pop, Rock, K-POP, Electronic, Comedy and more. Artists included in Concert Week range from 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck & Phoenix, Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes - from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas. See list below for additional artists featured this year.
How Concert Week Works: From May 10-16, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.
How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.
How to Buy Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 9th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10 AM ET through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.
How to Access Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET through 11:59 PM local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window).
How to Access Rakuten Presale: Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9th at 10 AM ET until 11:59 PM ET (while supplies last). It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website. Terms apply.
How to Access Hilton Honors' Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton's 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts - even during Live Nation's Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.
Promotion includes shows from:
$NOT
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
NMIXX
3 Doors Down
and The Interrupters
The Offspring
5 Seconds of Summer
Fuerza Regida
The Original Misfits
Alejandro Fernández
Garbage & Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory
Ghost
Pantera
The Get Up Kids & More
Godsmack and Staind
Parker McCollum
Angela Aguilar
Goo Goo Dolls
Pentatonix
Anita Baker
Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule
Pepe Aguilar
Arcangel
Hank Williams Jr.
Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras
Avatar
Hayley Kiyoko
P!NK
Avenged Sevenfold
Hunter Hayes
Quinn XCII
BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK
Incubus
Ray LaMontagne
Bacilos
The Interrupters
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
It's Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,
Rod Stewart
Barenaked Ladies
Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt
RuPaul's Drag Race
Beartooth & Trivium
Janet Jackson
Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS
Bebe Rexha
Jason Aldean
Sam Hunt
Beck & Phoenix
Jason Leong
Sam Morril
Becky Robinson
Jelly Roll
Santana
Ben Schwartz
Jesse & Joy
Seal
Big Time Rush
Jimmy Carr
Seven Lions
Bill Maher
Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra
Shania Twain
Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones
Jon Pardi
Shinedown
and Berlin
Keith Urban
Slightly Stoopid
Breaking Benjamin
Kevin Hart
The Smashing Pumpkins
Bret Michaels Parti-Gras
KIDZ BOP Kids
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
Brooks & Dunn
Kountry Wayne
Stassi Schroeder
Bryan Adams
Larry June
Stavros Halkias
Charlie Puth
Leon Larregui
Subtronics
Chelsea Handler
Lewis Black
Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci
The Chicks
Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
TARJA
Colin Jost
LL Cool J
TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
Counting Crows
Logic
Tony Baker & KevOnStage
Darius Rucker
Louis Tomlinson
Trey Kennedy
David Spade
Lovett or Leave It
VALLEY
Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
Luke Bryan
Villano Antillano
Dermot Kennedy
Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
Volbeat
Dierks Bentley
Macklemore
W.A.S.P.
Disturbed
Maisie Peters
Walker Hayes
The Doobie Brothers
Måneskin
The Warning
Don Toliver
Man With A Mission
Waterparks
Dream Theater
Marca MP
Weezer
Edén Mu-oz
Marco Antonio Solís
Whiskey Myers
Eladio Carrion
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
Wizkid
Electric Callboy
Maroon 5
Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Matchbox Twenty
Yellowcard
Fall Out Boy
Miranda Lambert
Young the Giant with Milky Chance
Foreigner
Mudvayne
Yungblud
Nickelback
Zac Brown Band
And many more
MORE TO KNOW:
Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.
Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.
Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.
