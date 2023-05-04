Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets

(PR) Live Nation today announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans an unbeatable deal: $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,800 shows across North America this year. The annual week-long program kicks off ahead of a robust 2023 summer concert season, getting fans ready to fill their summer months and the rest of their calendar for the year with epic shows and live music from their favorite artists.



The limited-time ticket offer includes over 300 of today's biggest acts across a wide variety of genres, including: Hip-Hop, Country, Latin, R&B, Metal, Pop, Rock, K-POP, Electronic, Comedy and more. Artists included in Concert Week range from 5 Seconds of Summer, Beck & Phoenix, Bebe Rexha, Big Time Rush, Don Toliver, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, Kountry Wayne, Larry June, Maroon 5, Marca MP, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, VALLEY and many more. Concert Week features live events across all venue sizes - from clubs and theaters, to amphitheaters and arenas. See list below for additional artists featured this year.



How Concert Week Works: From May 10-16, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, May 9th. The general onsale for Concert Week will begin Wednesday, May 10th at 10 AM ET through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 PM, or while supplies last at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

How to Access Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Live Nation Concert Week in the U.S. through Verizon Up for select shows beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 AM ET through 11:59 PM local time. Verizon customers can unlock access to the presale by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts (linking can be completed anytime in advance, or during the presale window).

How to Access Rakuten Presale: Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 9th at 10 AM ET until 11:59 PM ET (while supplies last). It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across 3,500+ stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive a presale access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website. Terms apply.

How to Access Hilton Honors' Tickets with Points: Hilton Honors, the fastest-growing hotel loyalty program for Hilton's 19 world-class brands, makes it easier for members to score tickets to see their favorite artists and live concerts - even during Live Nation's Concert Week. Members simply need to connect their Hilton Honors and Ticketmaster accounts and use their Hilton Honors Points to pay for all or part of their ticket purchases for select Concert Week shows. For more information about Tickets with Points, please visit the website. The Hilton Honors program is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com.

Promotion includes shows from:

$NOT

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

NMIXX

3 Doors Down

and The Interrupters

The Offspring

5 Seconds of Summer

Fuerza Regida

The Original Misfits

Alejandro Fernández

Garbage & Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family

The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory

Ghost

Pantera

The Get Up Kids & More

Godsmack and Staind

Parker McCollum

Angela Aguilar

Goo Goo Dolls

Pentatonix

Anita Baker

Gov't Mule's Dark Side of the Mule

Pepe Aguilar

Arcangel

Hank Williams Jr.

Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras

Avatar

Hayley Kiyoko

P!NK

Avenged Sevenfold

Hunter Hayes

Quinn XCII

BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK

Incubus

Ray LaMontagne

Bacilos

The Interrupters

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee

It's Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,

Rod Stewart

Barenaked Ladies

Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt

RuPaul's Drag Race

Beartooth & Trivium

Janet Jackson

Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS

Bebe Rexha

Jason Aldean

Sam Hunt

Beck & Phoenix

Jason Leong

Sam Morril

Becky Robinson

Jelly Roll

Santana

Ben Schwartz

Jesse & Joy

Seal

Big Time Rush

Jimmy Carr

Seven Lions

Bill Maher

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra

Shania Twain

Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones

Jon Pardi

Shinedown

and Berlin

Keith Urban

Slightly Stoopid

Breaking Benjamin

Kevin Hart

The Smashing Pumpkins

Bret Michaels Parti-Gras

KIDZ BOP Kids

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More

Brooks & Dunn

Kountry Wayne

Stassi Schroeder

Bryan Adams

Larry June

Stavros Halkias

Charlie Puth

Leon Larregui

Subtronics

Chelsea Handler

Lewis Black

Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci

The Chicks

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

TARJA

Colin Jost

LL Cool J

TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

Counting Crows

Logic

Tony Baker & KevOnStage

Darius Rucker

Louis Tomlinson

Trey Kennedy

David Spade

Lovett or Leave It

VALLEY

Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

Luke Bryan

Villano Antillano

Dermot Kennedy

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

Volbeat

Dierks Bentley

Macklemore

W.A.S.P.

Disturbed

Maisie Peters

Walker Hayes

The Doobie Brothers

Måneskin

The Warning

Don Toliver

Man With A Mission

Waterparks

Dream Theater

Marca MP

Weezer

Edén Mu-oz

Marco Antonio Solís

Whiskey Myers

Eladio Carrion

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Wizkid

Electric Callboy

Maroon 5

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Matchbox Twenty

Yellowcard

Fall Out Boy

Miranda Lambert

Young the Giant with Milky Chance

Foreigner

Mudvayne

Yungblud

Nickelback

Zac Brown Band

And many more

MORE TO KNOW:

Concert Week all-in tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 cost.

Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Concert Week all-in tickets are available for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts.

