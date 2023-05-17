Live Nation Expand Concert Week To Include Festival Tickets

(Live Nation) For the first time ever, Live Nation is expanding its popular Concert Week promotion to include festivals. Festival Weekend builds on the excitement and success of Live Nation's long-running Concert Week by bringing fans another unbeatable deal: $99 all-in 1-day tickets to a variety of 2023 festivals, with performances featuring a diverse array of artists spanning from country and rock to hip hop, afrobeats, and more.
Over a dozen festivals across North America will have a limited amount of $99 all-in 1-day tickets available for purchase as part of Concert Week's Festival Weekend, including Gov Ball, FORMAT Festival, Broccoli City, lavender wild, and more, each with their own unique on-site experiences and lineups.
How to Buy Festival Weekend Tickets: Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM local time, or while inventory lasts, at LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend. Festival Weekend tickets are all-in, meaning all fees are already included upfront in the $99 price. Once the onsale has started, click on "Select Tickets" for the festival(s) you're interested in to be taken to the purchase page for that event. Add the ticket(s) to your cart and proceed to checkout.
This offer is available for a limited time only and on a first-come, first-served basis - fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their tickets as soon as possible starting May 19th. Once Festival Weekend ends, all tickets will go back to standard pricing.
PARTICIPATING FESTIVALS:
Adjacent Festival - Atlantic City, NJ - May 27-28
Afro Nation - Miami, FL - May 27-28
Broccoli City Festival - Washington, DC - July 15-16
Catbird Music Festival - Bethel, NY - Aug 19-20
FairWell Festival - Redmond, OR - July 21-23
FORMAT Festival - Bentonville, AR - Sep 22-24
Gov Ball - New York, NY - June 9-11
Greenville Country Music Fest - Greenville, SC - Oct 20-22
lavender wild - Toronto, ON - June 4
One Fine Day Festival - Philadelphia, PA - September 9
Roots Picnic - Philadelphia, PA - June 2-4
Sound on Sound Music Festival - Bridgeport, CT - Sept 30-Oct 1
TidalWave Music Festival - Atlantic City, NJ - Aug 11-13
MORE TO KNOW:
$99 all-in 1-day tickets include all fees upfront.
Taxes will be added as applicable by city and state. Shipping costs will be added where applicable.
$99 all-in 1-day tickets are available for select Live Nation festivals, while inventory lasts. Not all Live Nation-produced festivals will be included in this offer.
Select days of each festival will be included in the $99 all-in 1-day ticket offer. Dates available will vary by festival and will be specified for each festival on LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend.
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets
U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency
Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill
Willie Nelson Adds Dates To Outlaw Music Festival Tour
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more
Chase Rice Launches 10-Part Online Documentary Series- Morgan Wade Announces New Album 'Psychopath'- more
Ed Sheeran On His Bond with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles- Post Malone Announces New Album And Tour- more
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Live Nation Expand Concert Week To Include Festival Tickets
Eric Clapton Shares Classic 'Knockin' On Heavens Door' Performance
The Used 'Giving Up' With New Single
The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event
Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Tesla Detail 'Full Throttle' Live Album
Singled Out: Growers' 17 Cigarettes