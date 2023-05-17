Live Nation Expand Concert Week To Include Festival Tickets

Promo poster

(Live Nation) For the first time ever, Live Nation is expanding its popular Concert Week promotion to include festivals. Festival Weekend builds on the excitement and success of Live Nation's long-running Concert Week by bringing fans another unbeatable deal: $99 all-in 1-day tickets to a variety of 2023 festivals, with performances featuring a diverse array of artists spanning from country and rock to hip hop, afrobeats, and more.



Over a dozen festivals across North America will have a limited amount of $99 all-in 1-day tickets available for purchase as part of Concert Week's Festival Weekend, including Gov Ball, FORMAT Festival, Broccoli City, lavender wild, and more, each with their own unique on-site experiences and lineups.



How to Buy Festival Weekend Tickets: Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM local time, or while inventory lasts, at LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend. Festival Weekend tickets are all-in, meaning all fees are already included upfront in the $99 price. Once the onsale has started, click on "Select Tickets" for the festival(s) you're interested in to be taken to the purchase page for that event. Add the ticket(s) to your cart and proceed to checkout.



This offer is available for a limited time only and on a first-come, first-served basis - fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their tickets as soon as possible starting May 19th. Once Festival Weekend ends, all tickets will go back to standard pricing.



PARTICIPATING FESTIVALS:

Adjacent Festival - Atlantic City, NJ - May 27-28

Afro Nation - Miami, FL - May 27-28

Broccoli City Festival - Washington, DC - July 15-16

Catbird Music Festival - Bethel, NY - Aug 19-20

FairWell Festival - Redmond, OR - July 21-23

FORMAT Festival - Bentonville, AR - Sep 22-24

Gov Ball - New York, NY - June 9-11

Greenville Country Music Fest - Greenville, SC - Oct 20-22

lavender wild - Toronto, ON - June 4

One Fine Day Festival - Philadelphia, PA - September 9

Roots Picnic - Philadelphia, PA - June 2-4

Sound on Sound Music Festival - Bridgeport, CT - Sept 30-Oct 1

TidalWave Music Festival - Atlantic City, NJ - Aug 11-13



MORE TO KNOW:

$99 all-in 1-day tickets include all fees upfront.

Taxes will be added as applicable by city and state. Shipping costs will be added where applicable.

$99 all-in 1-day tickets are available for select Live Nation festivals, while inventory lasts. Not all Live Nation-produced festivals will be included in this offer.

Select days of each festival will be included in the $99 all-in 1-day ticket offer. Dates available will vary by festival and will be specified for each festival on LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend.

Related Stories

Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets

U2 Add 5 More Dates To Las Vegas Residency

Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill

Willie Nelson Adds Dates To Outlaw Music Festival Tour

More Live Nation News