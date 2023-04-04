Lord Of The Lost Release 'Forever Lost' Video

Cover art

(Freeman Promotions) Germany's Eurovision Song Contest 2023 representatives, Lord Of The Lost, have revealed a brand-new music video for "Forever Lost", cut from their latest #1 charting album 'Blood & Glitter'! The captivating music video consists of shocking news content from around the world, reflecting on the current state of the planet and society, and impending doom.

After being announced as support for heavy metal legends Iron Maiden again on their upcoming European tour, and with their first-ever #1 debut on the Official German Album Charts, 2023 was already set to be a game-changing year in the history of Lord Of The Lost. Then, in March, the Hamburg/St. Pauli based five-piece took part in the German Eurovision Song Contest preliminary rounds with their track "Blood & Glitter" - winning the most public votes by a long shot. Now, the band is prepared to bring its glamorous party combining glam rock and metal to the finals in Liverpool on May 13, 2023.

Lord Of The Lost on "Forever Lost": "With all the hustle that's going on around the band and us as individuals in particular, it felt important to take a step back with the new video for 'Forever Lost'. The video we had planned originally was a completely different one - but we've changed our minds, to put the focus on the things that REALLY matter."

They say to their fans and everyone who took part in the show:

"Blood & Glitter is 'Our song for Liverpool'! THANK YOU for everything! We are not the best band in the world (they already exist), but we are the band with the best fans in the world: YOU!

"Thanks also to everyone who made this show possible. Since there are too many names, summarized: NDR, ARD, Bildergarten TV, everyone orbiting in the orbit of this event and our crew!

"And greatest respect, thanks and love to you: Anica Russo, René Miller, Will Church, Patty Gurdy, Trong, Frida Gold, Lonely Spring and Ikke Huftgold. From day 1 of the rehearsals, we lived the spirit of the ESC: UNITED BY MUSIC. With each other - not against each other."

Related Stories

Lord Of The Lost Release 'We Were Young' Video

More Lord Of The Lost News