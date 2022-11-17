LOVE BY NUMB3RS Premiere 'Ashes' Video

LOVE BY NUMB3RS have shared a music video for their new single "Ashes". The track comes from their recently released sophomore album, "Earth Needs A Moon".

The video was directed by the band's Jon Roods and was filmed in 15 different locations. Four of the locations were on Peaks Island in Casco Bay including Fisher's Waterhouse (where the band started the album in January); all over Casco Bay; and Cambridge, MA outside the historic Middle East club.

Vocalist Anna Lombard explained the inspiration for the song, "A friend of mine sent me an email with some poetry and writings that were both stream of consciousness and autobiographical.

"This one line, 'We're just ashes of feelings that once were felt,' struck me and stayed with me over the course of the last few years because everyone can relate to that.

"We had only a wood stove out at Peaks Island to heat the Waterhouse studio while writing and recording the album--it was 18 degrees with the windchill--in the dead of January. We may have dabbled with some edible fungi (laughs)...and it kind of took on a life of its own from there." Watch the video below:

