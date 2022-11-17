.

LOVE BY NUMB3RS Premiere 'Ashes' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-16-2022

LOVE BY NUMB3RS Album art
Album art

LOVE BY NUMB3RS have shared a music video for their new single "Ashes". The track comes from their recently released sophomore album, "Earth Needs A Moon".

The video was directed by the band's Jon Roods and was filmed in 15 different locations. Four of the locations were on Peaks Island in Casco Bay including Fisher's Waterhouse (where the band started the album in January); all over Casco Bay; and Cambridge, MA outside the historic Middle East club.

Vocalist Anna Lombard explained the inspiration for the song, "A friend of mine sent me an email with some poetry and writings that were both stream of consciousness and autobiographical.

"This one line, 'We're just ashes of feelings that once were felt,' struck me and stayed with me over the course of the last few years because everyone can relate to that.

"We had only a wood stove out at Peaks Island to heat the Waterhouse studio while writing and recording the album--it was 18 degrees with the windchill--in the dead of January. We may have dabbled with some edible fungi (laughs)...and it kind of took on a life of its own from there." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


LOVE BY NUMB3RS Premiere 'Ashes' Video

LOVE BY NUMB3RS Premiere Don't Be So Hard On Me Video

LOVE BY NUMB3RS Premiere 'Don't Be So Hard On Me' Video

Love By Numb3rs Launch 'Earth Needs A Moon' Video

Behind The EP: LOVE BY NUMB3RS' Colours

LOVE BY NUMB3RS Music and Merch

News > LOVE BY NUMB3RS

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations- Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track- Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations- more

Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Doors Unreleased Song- Metallica- August Burns Red- Panic! At The Disco- AFI- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more

advertisement

Reviews

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Latest News

Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line

Historic Nashville Music Venue Closing After 51 Years

Seether Expand 'Disclaimer' For 20th Anniversary

Flogging Molly, Anti Flag and Skinny Lister Announce Tour

LOVE BY NUMB3RS Premiere 'Ashes' Video

Jagwar Twin Unplug For 'Soul Is A Star'

Lee Greenwood Honored On 80th Birthday For 25 Million In Sales

Stoner Rock Icons Hermano Ink With Ripple Music

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.