Behind The EP: LOVE BY NUMB3RS' Colours

Portland, Maine-based indie trio LOVE BY NUMB3RS just released their new EP, "Colours", and to celebrate we asked them (Anna Lombard, Jonathan Roods & Dan Connor) to tell us about the effort. Here they are:

Jonathan Roods: In a world where everything can be done by computers, we always want to deviate from that. We were heavily inspired by Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon' for much of the production on the tracks 'Oak Tree' (Us & Them) and 'The Beat Goes On.' We even spelled Colours like the track 'Any Colour You Like' for that very reason. This inspiration will also guide us into the next record, as we're planning on getting an actual tape machine so we can do it to tape--and then eventually dump to pro tools...it gives a deeper, thicker, more robust and authentic sound to the recordings. I really love using weird household items to create percussive sounds and give texture to a song--like mic'ing a mallet on an old suitcase for a drum sound, or dice/coins tossed onto the studio desk for texture.

Dan Connor: I'm a big fan of bands from the late 60's through the 70s--The Band, Joni Mitchell, Dylan, Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, CSN, Bowie, The Who, Pink Floyd...my roots. I was going through my record collection one day and I decided to start listening to all of these records again and it felt like I went back in time to when I was a kid.

Anna Lombard: I think one of the greatest elements of the music we make can be attributed to the fact that our band members span generations. We draw from our collective influences--vocally, songwriting wise, production wise--and we meld them into one. Going off what Dan added, I like to think our music is timeless. When you listen to it, there is no definitive musical era to which it can be pigeonholed. We also like telling stories within our songs. We draw from real-life experiences but build them in a way so they are relatable...each listener can take something different away from our music because of the way the songs make them feel. That's super important to all of us. It's working so far, so for the next full length album that will come out in 2022, were just going to stick to our guns and continue on that path. And the music will ideally speak for itself.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the EP, listen and watch the video for the song "Can't Lie Like This" for yourself below and stream the full EP here

