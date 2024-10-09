Keith Urban & Bailey Zimmerman Added To Concert for Carolina

(EBM) Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban and Bailey Zimmerman will join Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor for "Concert for Carolina" at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, October 26, with additional artists to be announced soon. The benefit show was first announced this past Monday and was met with an outpouring of support from artists, fans and partners nationwide.

Tickets for the show, which will be hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley and presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, will go on-sale tomorrow, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

All proceeds from the event, including sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church's Chief Cares Foundation to administer to organizations of their choosing in support of relief efforts across the Carolinas and the Southeast.

Combs' portion will be distributed between Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and Eblen Charities.

Church's Chief Cares is focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene.

For those unable to attend the concert but still looking to support, donations can be made now to The North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or to various organizations listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.

"Concert for Carolina" is made possible due to the support and generosity of David and Nicole Tepper and Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Explore Asheville, Biltmore Estate, T-Mobile, Jack Daniel's, Whataburger, Miller Lite, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Belk, Lowe's and Atrium Health.

Related Stories

Keith Urban To Co-Host and Headline New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan Lead GoldenSky Country Music Festival Lineup

Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert To Perform At People's Choice Country Awards

Tyler Hubbard Shares Dancin' In The Country (Demo - feat. Keith Urban)

News > Keith Urban