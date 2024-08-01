Luke Combs Helps Make Twisters: The Album Biggest Soundtrack Of The Year

(Atlantic) Twisters: The Album, Atlantic Records' star-studded musical companion to the new adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, Twisters, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment, has proven the biggest blockbuster soundtrack of the year following a spectacular top 10 debut on the Billboard 200. Twisters: The Album entered the overall album chart at #7, making it the biggest first week for a soundtrack in 2024 thus far, as well as the best-selling first week for a soundtrack since Atlantic Records' GRAMMY Award-winning, worldwide chart-topping Barbie: The Album.

Twisters: The Album is the first country-dominated soundtrack to a theatrically released film to make the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 in more than thirteen years and only the second to debut in the top 10 in fifteen years. What's more, Twisters: The Album is the first soundtrack from any genre to appear in the top 10 since Barbie: The Album ended its top 10 run in September 2023.

Twisters: The Album is available everywhere now at all retailers and streaming services. Along with its Billboard 200 success, Twisters: The Album is the top country debut of the week, the #1 current country album by sales, #4 digital album and #6 album overall by sales. The album is currently standing tall at #1 on the iTunes Country Albums chart as well as an overall Top 10 album on Spotify, having debuted at #3 in the US and #5 globally. The soundtrack's stunning success is driven by an array of hits that include five tracks that reached the Top 25 on the iTunes Country Songs chart and four songs reaching the Top 50 on Shazam's USA Top 200 Chart.

Twisters: The Album includes new tracks from an electrifying lineup of artists that have collectively amassed more than 300M worldwide streams to date. Among the album's biggest hits is the exhilarating first single, "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma," from country superstar and 2x CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs. Named by Spotify among its "2024 Songs of Summer," the track ascended to #2 on iTunes Country Songs chart, Top 5 on iTunes Overall Songs chart, #13 on Billboard's Hot 100, and #16 on Spotify's USA Top Songs Chart. "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" has also proven to be a social media phenomenon, reaching #8 on TikTok's Viral Top 50 with more than 1 billion views and more than 200K creates across TikTok and Instagram Sounds. In addition, the track's official music video - featuring a special cameo from NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek - now boasts more than 9.3M views via YouTube alone.

Nearly three decades after the first Twister set box office records and elevated the art of the disaster movie, Twisters ignited an epic storm for a new generation. The film opened as the top movie in North America, earning an impressive $81.25 million and blowing away industry expectations to become both the biggest opening in history for a disaster film and the second-biggest live-action film opening of the year.

From the producers of the Jurassic, Bourne and Indiana Jones franchises, Twisters is a current-day chapter of the 1996 blockbuster. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the Oscar nominated writer-director of Minari, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as equal forces, with opposing motivations, who come together to try to predict, and possibly tame, the immense power of tornadoes.

TWISTERS: THE ALBUM

(Atlantic Records)

TRACKLIST:

1. Luke Combs - Ain't No Love In Oklahoma

2. Miranda Lambert - Ain't In Kansas Anymore

3. Conner Smith - Steal My Thunder (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

4. Thomas Rhett - Feelin' Country

5. Warren Zeiders - The Cards I've Been Dealt

6. Megan Moroney - Never Left Me

7. Lainey Wilson - Out of Oklahoma

8. Bailey Zimmerman - Hell Or High Water

9. Jelly Roll - Dead End Road

10. Kane Brown - Country Classic

11. Sam Barber - Tear Us Apart

12. Tyler Childers - Song While You're Away

13. Tucker Wetmore - Already Had It

14. Leon Bridges - Chrome Cowgirl

15. Benson Boone - Death Wish Love

16. Shania Twain & BRELAND - Boots Don't

17. Dylan Gossett - Stronger Than A Storm

18. Lanie Gardner - Chasing The Wind

19. Jelly Roll - Leave The Light On (feat. Alexandra Kay)

20. Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn - Before I Do

21. The Red Clay Strays - Caddo County

22. Tanner Usrey - Blackberry Wine

23. Tanner Adell - Too Easy

24. Mason Ramsey - Shake Shake (All Night Long)

25. Tyler Halverson - New Loop

26. Flatland Cavalry - Touchdown

27. Nolan Taylor - Driving You Home

28. Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister - Wall of Death

29. Charley Crockett - (Ghost) Riders In The Sky

