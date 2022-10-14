Machine Gun Kelly Premieres '9 Lives' Video

Promo photo

(Interscope) Machine Gun Kelly has shared a music video for his new single "9 lives." The clip was directed by Sam Cahill and it showcases every angle of his life, from hanging out with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior to rocking out with his rabid fanbase during his sold-out shows to spending time with his daughter, according to Bad Boy/Interscope Records.



The label shared, along with showcasing his dominance on the road, MGK has earned a bevy of new accomplishments beginning with his two nominations for this year's American Music Awards.

Slated to air November 20, Kelly is nominated for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout. Last month, MGK was named to TIME100 Next List, which honors the world's rising stars.

Tourmate Avril Lavigne penned a heartfelt tribute in honor of MGK saying: "He's grown in the most authentic way, starting as a rapper and evolving into one of the biggest rock stars in the world. I have a lot of respect for him and how thoughtful he is with his craft."

Related Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium

Machine Gun Kelly And Vemo Team For 'twin flame' Performance Video

Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Machine Gun Kelly Plots Mainstream Sellout Tour

Machine Gun Kelly Music and Merch

News > Machine Gun Kelly