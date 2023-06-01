Machine Gun Kelly Delivers 'PRESSURE' Video

(Interscope) Machine Gun Kelly has released a new single and music video titled "PRESSURE." Offering fans background on his upbringing in the song's first verse, he overcomes the hurdles in his pursuit of superstardom.

"I guess I gotta die to be a legend," he proclaims. Machine Gun Kelly's fiery lyricism is bulletproof as he storms through three-beat switches, proving his rap skills are as adept as his rockstar abilities. The video for "PRESSURE," directed by Sam Cahill, was shot primarily in Cleveland and features former World of Dance champions Elevated Crew.

On May 31, the GRAMMY nominated artist will take his talents on the road performing at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall. That show kicks off a month-long concert run across Europe. His stint will conclude on July 13in Tonsberg.

Related Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Unleashes New Freestyle With Cordae

Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era' Coming To Movie Theaters Worldwide

Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'Taurus' Video From New Movie

Machine Gun Kelly Premieres '9 Lives' Video

More Machine Gun Kelly News