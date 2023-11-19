Machine Gun Kelly Teams with lonelyboy for lofi chill vibes

(Interscope) Machine Gun Kelly has released a new collaborative album with established lofi producer lonelyboy titled lofi chill vibes with Machine Gun Kelly. The project is a collection of songs MGK released over his last three albums re-recorded with the lush, calming sounds of lonelyboy's lofi production. The standout tracks include "drunk face" and "forget me too" where the duo come together to give fans a whole new listening experience to these incredible records.

Since 2019, MGK unleashed a series of albums that pushed him further into the spotlight and established him as one of the leading artists in the business. Hotel Diablo led the way debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 but his next two albums really put the star on the map.

Tickets To My Downfall was released in 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won Top Rock Album at the Billboard Music Awards and Alternate-Rock Album of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. His next album mainstream sellout gave MGK his second chart-topping album and was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

He's appeared on Saturday Night Live, The Voice, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show With James Corden, Ellen, The Kelly Clarkson Show, BET's 106 And Park, Good Morning America, The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and several other programs and award shows.

Check it out here and see the lofi chill vibes with Machine Gun Kelly Tracklist below:

1.) drunk face

2.) lonely

3.) title track

4.) bloody valentine

5.) all I know

6.) forget me too

7.) god save me

8.) maybe

9.) papercuts

10.) fake love don't last

11.) 5150

12.) el diablo

13.) glass house

14.) floor 13

15.) candy

16.) i think i'm okay

17.) pressure

