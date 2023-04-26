Machine Gun Kelly Unleashes New Freestyle With Cordae

Video still

(Interscope) Genre-bending-multi-platinum selling artist Machine Gun Kelly joins forces with fellow GRAMMY nominated emcee Cordae, for the first installment of his new freestyle series The Cypher.

The two rap powerhouses showcase their talents in a high-energy cypher over Central Cee's notable single, "Doja." From the moment the video kicks off, the explosive enthusiasm coming from Machine Gun Kelly's gritty voice that is later complemented perfectly by Cordae's smooth flow, as both artists switch off verses with ease, they both build off each other's energy leaving listeners with an electrifying performance.

Machine Gun Kelly will be bringing Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era to movie theaters worldwide on May 13th for one night only. The film boasts a ton of hits and fan favorites from the live show. This one night only cinema event will also treat fans to exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from his sold-out world tour.

