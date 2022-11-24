Machine Gun Kelly has released a music video for his brand new single "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, which is the feature song from his new motion picture "Taurus".
The film stars Machine Gun Kelly under his real name, Colson Baker, who plays a rising but troubled musician searching endlessly for the inspiration to record his next song.
Taurus was written and directed by Tim Sutton's (Donnybrook; Dark Night), and stars Colson Baker (The Dirt, Good Mourning), Maddie Hasson (Malignant, We Summon The Darkness), Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory ("BMF"), Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy (Argo, "Halt and Catch Fire"), Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild.
The movie is currently available in select theaters and on demand. Watch the music video for "Taurus" below:
Machine Gun Kelly Premieres '9 Lives' Video
Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium
Machine Gun Kelly And Vemo Team For 'twin flame' Performance Video
Singled Out: A-Z's The Machine Gunner
Pantera Add Several Reunion Tour Dates- Roger Daltrey Tributes Dr. Feelgood's Wilko Johnson- Machine Gun Kelly- more
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more
Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
Pantera Add Several Dates To Reunion Tour
Roger Daltrey Pays Tribute To Dr. Feelgood's Wilko Johnson
Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx Talk Tommy Henriksen's Crossbone Skully Project
Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'Taurus' Video From New Movie
Underoath, Four Year Strong, and Currents Join HeartSupport Fest Lineup
Today Is The Day Releasing Beast Feast 2002 Focused Live In Japan
Thin Lizzy Expand Live And Dangerous For Reissue
Rowsie Share 'Christmas In Soho' Video