Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'Taurus' Video From New Movie

Taurus cover art

Machine Gun Kelly has released a music video for his brand new single "Taurus" featuring Naomi Wild, which is the feature song from his new motion picture "Taurus".

The film stars Machine Gun Kelly under his real name, Colson Baker, who plays a rising but troubled musician searching endlessly for the inspiration to record his next song.

Taurus was written and directed by Tim Sutton's (Donnybrook; Dark Night), and stars Colson Baker (The Dirt, Good Mourning), Maddie Hasson (Malignant, We Summon The Darkness), Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory ("BMF"), Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy (Argo, "Halt and Catch Fire"), Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild.

The movie is currently available in select theaters and on demand. Watch the music video for "Taurus" below:

