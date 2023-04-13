.

Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout Live From Cleveland: The Pink Era' Coming To Movie Theaters Worldwide

04-12-2023

Machine Gun Kelly Film poster
(Interscope) On Saturday, May 13, genre-bending, platinum-selling artist Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) will bring his sold-out hometown Cleveland, Ohio performance from 2022's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" to movie theaters worldwide via Trafalgar Releasing.

Directed by Sam Cahill (Hulu's Life in Pink), the film is the first full length feature from the recently launched multimedia and music imprint Floor 13. Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland: The Pink Era boasts a ton of hits and fan favorites from his extensive career/set list including "Bloody Valentine," "lonely," "el diablo," "my ex's best friend," "Till I Die," "I Think I'm OKAY," and more. This one night only cinema event will also treat fans to behind-the-scenes moments from the sold-out world tour.

Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Live from Cleveland are on sale at MainstreamSelloutMovie.com. Visit the ticketing site for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters globally.

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, "Machine Gun Kelly's remarkable journey from Cleveland to meteoric superstardom and back to where it all began gives us an unfiltered look at the emotion and rawness of coming home. We are so lucky that this moment was captured so it can be shared with fans across the globe."

In 2022, Machine Gun Kelly embarked on a massive 52 concert run across arenas in North America and Europe which concluded with a headline dominating, once in a lifetime hometown performance at FirstEnergy Stadium to a capacity crowd of 50,000. MGK's sell-out concert marked the first and only Ohio native to sell out the largest venue in the city and home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

