Maneskin Take 'Supermodel' To No. 1

Maneskin have topped the Alternative radio chart with their latest single "Supermodel", as they return to the U.S. for this year's Lollapalooza festival this weekend.

With "Supermodel" claiming the No. 1 spot, this gives the group their third chart topping single in under a year (Beggin', I Want To Be Yor Slave, Supermodel) to top one or more of Billboard's rock music charts.

Mediabase also reports that with this new milestone, it makes Maneskin the only artist to reach No. 1 at U.S. Alternative radio with two songs this year. Watch the video for the song below:

