Maneskin Launch Contest For New Song 'Honey (Are You Coming?)

Maneskin have announced the pre-save for their forthcoming single, "Honey (Are U Coming?)" and they are giving fans a chance to win a trip for two to their upcoming Los Angeles concert.
Sony Music launched a special page that states, "Pre-save for a chance to win tickets, flights, and one-night accommodation for two people to attend the Maneskin live concert in Los Angeles on October 10th, 2023." Check it out here.
That show will be part of the band's forthcoming North American arena tour leg of their Rush! World Tour. The leg kicks off on September 21st in New York at Madison Square Garden. Check out all of their upcoming dates below:
RUSH! World Tour
September 3, 2023 - Hanover, Germany - EXPO Plaza
September 6, 2023 - Nancy, France - Nancy Open Air
September 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes
October 24, 2023 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena
October 27, 2023 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
October 29, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage
November 3, 2023 - San Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed
November 20, 2023 - Brisbane, QLD - BCEC
November 22, 2023 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion
November 23, 2023 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena
November 25, 2023 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre
November 27, 2023 - Singapore - Singapore Expo
December 2, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - Ariake Arena
December 3, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - Ariake Arena
December 5, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - Garden Theatre
December 7, 2023 - Kobe, Japan - World Hall
December 14, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
December 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
