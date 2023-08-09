Maneskin Launch Contest For New Song 'Honey (Are You Coming?)

Tour poster

Maneskin have announced the pre-save for their forthcoming single, "Honey (Are U Coming?)" and they are giving fans a chance to win a trip for two to their upcoming Los Angeles concert.

Sony Music launched a special page that states, "Pre-save for a chance to win tickets, flights, and one-night accommodation for two people to attend the Maneskin live concert in Los Angeles on October 10th, 2023." Check it out here.

That show will be part of the band's forthcoming North American arena tour leg of their Rush! World Tour. The leg kicks off on September 21st in New York at Madison Square Garden. Check out all of their upcoming dates below:

RUSH! World Tour

September 3, 2023 - Hanover, Germany - EXPO Plaza

September 6, 2023 - Nancy, France - Nancy Open Air

September 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

September 27, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 - Mexico City, Mexico - Palacio De Los Deportes

October 24, 2023 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

October 27, 2023 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 29, 2023 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Qualistage

November 3, 2023 - San Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

November 20, 2023 - Brisbane, QLD - BCEC

November 22, 2023 - Sydney, NSW - Hordern Pavilion

November 23, 2023 - Melbourne, VIC - Margaret Court Arena

November 25, 2023 - Adelaide, SA - AEC Theatre

November 27, 2023 - Singapore - Singapore Expo

December 2, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - Ariake Arena

December 3, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - Ariake Arena

December 5, 2023 - Tokyo, Japan - Garden Theatre

December 7, 2023 - Kobe, Japan - World Hall

December 14, 2023 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

December 19, 2023 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

