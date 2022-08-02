Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor

Some Blink-182 fans got their hopes up for a reunion with Tom DeLonge after the former member shared a photo of the band on social media and updated his bio on Instagram to include the group.

That led some to speculate that Tom was reuniting with the group, but Mark Hoppus addressed those rumors via his Discord account and explained that it was likely that Tom was celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band.

"There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of Blink-182!," Hoppus said. If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official BLINK-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like 'tune in for a major announcement...Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.'"

