Mastodon, Descendants, And More Added To Furnace Fest

Furnace Fest has yet again added a number of artists to the lineup for this year's festival, which will be taking place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25th.

The lineup now includes Mastodon, Descendants, The Story So Far, Midtown, Poison the Well, Manchester Orchestra, In Flames, Four Year Strong, Drug Church, Dying Wish, The Spill Canvas, Life in Your Way, Movements, and many more, with special guests to be announced.



Along with acts like Midtown and Elliott reuniting for the festival, other notable sets include Thrice performing The Illusion of Safety (2002), Blindside performing Silence (2002), and Four Year Strong performing Enemy Of The World (2010).



The 3-day festival will bring rock fans from all over together for performances from over 90 bands. The initial lineup announced performers The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Earth Crisis, Elliott, The Joy Formidable, Kublai Khan TX, Nothing, Shadows Fall, Stretch Armstrong, Strike Anywhere and many more.



"Furnace Fest took a seventeen year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion," the Furnace Fest team shares. "After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the 'one-time resurrection' went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again. We're beyond excited to share this lineup and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn't a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind."

