Mastodon Unplug For 'Teardrinker'

Album cover art

Mastodon have unplugged for an acoustic version of their track "Teardrinker" to celebrate their upcoming co-headline tour with Opeth that kicks off next month.

The original version of "Teardrinker" appeared on their latest album "Hushed and Grim." According to the announcement, "the reimagined version features a wistful element that underscores its lyrical heartbreak with sweeping backing harmonies and piano supported by the acoustic guitar pattern.

"'Teardrinker (Acoustic)' displays a new side to Mastodon's musical prism that is as equally powerful as the original but through a more plaintive lens. The track was composed by all four band members and features lead vocals by Brann Dailor, with backing vocals by Brent Hinds, Troy Sanders, and Dailor as well. Joao Nogueira provides keyboards and will also be touring with Mastodon." Stream it below:

