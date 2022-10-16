Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge

Matt Skiba took to social media to congratulate his former Blink-182 bandmates on their reunion with original member Tom DeLonge, whom he had replaced in the band in 2015.

This past week, the band announced the reunion of their original lineup, DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, as well as a massive world tour and shared a brand new single called "Edging".

Skiba posted the blink-182 reunion photo on his Instagram and wrote,

"CONGRATULATIONS to the homies @markhoppus @tomdelonge and @travisbarker on their triumphant @blink182 return/reunion and the release of their new single today‼️‼️

"I'm sure there's a joke in here about releases and happy endings I'm missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again.

"THANKS TO THE BAND AND ALL THE BLINK FANS FOR HAVING ME. You were delicious! [heart emoji] M. #fromchicagowithlove."

