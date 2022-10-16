Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion With Tom DeLonge

Matt Skiba took to social media to congratulate his former Blink-182 bandmates on their reunion with original member Tom DeLonge, whom he had replaced in the band in 2015.
This past week, the band announced the reunion of their original lineup, DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, as well as a massive world tour and shared a brand new single called "Edging".
Skiba posted the blink-182 reunion photo on his Instagram and wrote,
"CONGRATULATIONS to the homies @markhoppus @tomdelonge and @travisbarker on their triumphant @blink182 return/reunion and the release of their new single today‼️‼️
"I'm sure there's a joke in here about releases and happy endings I'm missing but I am truly grateful for my time with blink and I am truly happy you guys are a band and a family again.
"THANKS TO THE BAND AND ALL THE BLINK FANS FOR HAVING ME. You were delicious! [heart emoji] M. #fromchicagowithlove."
Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'
Blink-182's DeLonge Pens Open Letter To Matt Skiba
Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup
blink-182 Reunite For New Music and World Tour
Judas Priest To Reunite With K.K. Downing At Rock Hall Induction- Matt Skiba Reacts To Blink-182's Reunion- Ringo Starr Tests Positive For Covid- more
Blink-182 Share Video For New Single 'Edging'- Bruce Springsteen Shares Cover Of Commodores Classic Nightshift- more
Lost Freddie Mercury Queen Song Now Streaming- David Lee Roth Streams New Version Of 'You Really Got Me'- Blink-182- more
RockPile: Kim Fowley- Moving Sidewalks- The Troggs
Caught In The Act: New Order and the Pet Shop Boys Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago
The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago