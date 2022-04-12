Megadeth and Five Finger Death Punch Announce U.S. Tour

Tour poster

Megadeth announced on Tuesday morning (April 12th) that they will be hitting the road with Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods this summer.

The band shared via social media: "Just Announced: We're hitting the road with Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Fire From The Gods for a massive 32-date tour across the US August 19 - October 15! Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 15 (10am local time) at megadeth.com/tour."

See the dates below. Megadeth will not be appearing at the Pittsburgh (September 21st) and Darien Center (September 27th) stops of the tour:



8/19 - Portland, OR

8/20 - Auburn, WA

8/23 - Mountain View, CA

8/24 - Irvine, CA

8/26 - Phoenix, AZ

8/27 - Albuquerque, NM

8/30 - Dallas, TX

9/1 - Del Valle, TX

9/2 - Houston, TX

9/6 - Charlotte, NC

9/7 - Raleigh, NC

9/9 - Virginia Beach, VA

9/10 - Bristow, VA

9/12 - Wantagh, NY

9/14 - Holmdel, NJ

9/15 - Camden, NJ

9/17 - Bangor, ME

9/18 - Mansfield, MA

9/20 - Syracuse, NY

9/21 - Pittsburgh, PA

9/23 - Scranton, PA

9/24 - Hershey, PA

9/27 - Darien Center, NY

9/28 - Cincinnati, OH

9/30 - Tinley Park, IL

10/1 - Noblesville, IN

10/4 - Cleveland, OH

10/5 - Clarkston, MI

10/7 - Milwaukee, WI

10/8 - St. Louis, MO

10/10 - Atlanta, GA

10/12 - Rogers, AR

10/14 - Denver, CO

10/15 - Salt Lake City, UT

