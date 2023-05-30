Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single

Album art

(Freeman) Dieth - featuring Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, Swedish Grammy nominated guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (ex-Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michal tysejko (ex-Decapitated) - will release their debut full-length, To Hell And Back, this Friday, June 2, 2023 via Napalm Records!

Today, the band is thrilled to release their new single and bassist David Ellefson's first ever solo lead vocal performance of his career, "Walk With Me Forever". The touching ballad holds very special meaning on this US Memorial Day week, as it explores the intense loss of a loved one and their memory providing the strength to carry on.

The track's haunting accompanying music video, also out today, shows David Ellefson narrating a story of love and loss, directed by Oskar Szramka and starring notable Polish actors Jan Napieralski and Agnieszka Gozdziewicz.



Ellefson states about the track: "We've all experienced loss and grief at some point in our life, and this song expresses that feeling as well as the gratitude we find when accepting, letting go and carrying the beauty of that person's life with us as we move on."

