Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce 2022 Metal Tour Of The Year

Tour poster

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have announced that they will be launching a brand new 2022 leg of their popular Metal Tour Of Year that will feature support from Trivium and In Flames.

The new leg follows their success U.S. tour leg last year and is set to kick off on April 9th in Las Vegas, NV at the Michelob Ultra Arena and will be wrapping up on May 15th in Allentown, PA at the PPL Center.

Megadeth frontman, Dave Mustaine had this to say, "The Metal Tour of The Year is exactly what it sounds like - a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world - live and loud. Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one's going be even better. Do not miss out."



Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe shared, "It was great to get out on the road for an incredible tour last summer with Megadeth, Trivium and Hatebreed so we figured we'd do it again! We look forward to hitting new cities with Megadeth, Trivium and In Flames, who we're happy to have over for leg 2!"



Trivium's Matthew Kiichi Heafy said, "The Metal Tour Of The Year was one of the strongest, most incredible Metal tours in ages - it's namesake nothing but accurate. How do you follow that up? By doing it again - even bigger, even better, and have it play everywhere it didn't on the first leg. MTOTYII - let's do this. "



In Flames vocalist Anders Friden added, "We are excited to finally be able to join our dear friends in Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Trivium on this year's, Metal Tour of The Year! We can't wait to be back on the road in America and to reunite with you all. Don't miss this tour it's a juggernaut."



Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 14th at 10am local time at MetalTourOfTheYear.com. See the dates below:

Sat Apr 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena

Sun Apr 10 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

Tue Apr 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

Thu Apr 14 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

Fri Apr 15 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

Sat Apr 16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

Tue Apr 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Thu Apr 21 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Fri Apr 22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Sun Apr 24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Tue Apr 26 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

Wed Apr 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Fri Apr 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sat Apr 30 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center * No Trivium

Tue May 03 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Wed May 04 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri May 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 07 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

Mon May 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Tue May 10 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

Thu May 12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

Fri May 13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun May 15 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

