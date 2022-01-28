Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine

Tour poster

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine says in a new interview that the release of the band's forthcoming album, "The Sick, The Dying And The Dead", has been pushed back to this summer.

Mustaine made the comments during an interview with Forbes after he was asked about a possible second leg of their Metal Tour Of Year with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames.

The first leg is set to kick off on April 9th in Las Vegas. Dave said of a second leg, "No. This is wrapping up the remainder of last year, but I know that our actual official record release date had gotten moved back again with all of the distribution stuff, and all of these issues with getting product from one place to the next with record plants making vinyl.

"We're not reliant on vinyl so much but just the whole process has been delayed, so it's just gotten moved back again. We're going to be doing, I believe at the time I'm not sure, but I believe at the time when the record comes out this summer we'll be on a tour that we're going to be announcing, but I can't really get into that right now because I don't know for sure the dates."

