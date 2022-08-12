Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single

Megadeth have shared their brand new single, "Soldier On!". The track is the latest preview of the legendary thrash metal band's forthcoming album.
Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say about the new song, "Coming to the realization that you need to walk away from a relationship that's very toxic, and how hard it can be to start down that road .But you know you need to, and just taking that first step is the hardest part.
"Whatever your leaving does to them, you have to block that part out, stay the course and do what's right for you. It will be hard in the beginning, but you have got to live for yourself to be worth a damn to anyone else. You've got to Soldier On!"
The band's new studio album, entitled "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", is set to be released on September 2nd. Stream the visualizer video for the new single below:
