Megadeth's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online

Bruce Henne | 06-27-2022

Megadeth 2022 Megadeth promo photo
2022 Megadeth promo photo

(hennemusic) Megadeth performed at France's Hellfest on June 24, and pro-shot video of the band's full set is streaming online. The group mixed tracks from 8 albums during the 70-minute, 13-song appearance - opening with 1990's "Rust In Peace" classic, "Hangar 18", and closing with the same album's opening tune, "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due."

Megadeth are playing shows across Europe this summer ahead of the September 2 release of a new studio record, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", which sees Dave Mustaine once again working alongside co-producer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Parkway Drive), who together oversaw 2016's "Dystopia."

The 2022 album was recorded at Mustaine's home studio in Nashville, TN with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren; bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record tracks on the project, with the live lineup now featuring Megadeth-alumni James LoMenzo as the permanent bass player.

Watch video of the band's full Hellfest performance here.

