Meshuggah Stream New Song 'The Abysmal Eye'

Meshuggah have premiered their brand new single "The Abysmal Eye." The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Immutable", which will be hitting stores on April 1st.

Guitarist Marten Hagstrom had this to say about the new album, "For us, it wasn't all that clear that we were making a new album. We knew we could do it, but did we want to do it?

"We had to decide, 'are we doing this or what else are we doing?' After a long, long discussion, we agreed on certain things. We would make an album with as few restraints as possible. We would go in and try to make as cool an album as possible, have no anxiety about it and see it as an opportunity.

"How do we make this a challenge that we feel like accepting and rising up to? Pretty quickly we had a starting point. Everybody started to write, the ball started rolling, and suddenly we were sitting there, discussing how many songs we were going to have to cut!" Stream the song below:

