Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue

Metallica recently released their very own version of the iconic boardgame Clue, where fans must help find a critical piece of missing equipment at Metallica HQ so that band can get back to recording.
The game features the players Papa Het, Duder, Mr. Ripper, Dr. Groove, The Engineer, and Col. William and the equipment Guitar, Bass, Snare Drum, Wah Pedal, Microphone, and Computer.
Here is the official description" Picture this: The band and crew are back at HQ to record Metallica's next album, but with all the excitement, a key piece of equipment has gone missing!
"As the hours tick by, the group grows more and more eager to begin. They decide to split up and scour the building for any trace of their missing equipment. Find out WHAT piece has gone missing, WHERE it's hiding, and WHO finds it so the recording session can get back on track!"
The artist behind Metallica Clue, Maxx242, had this to say about making the special version of the game, "We were mostly given the specs for the production of the game, as well as the storyline. Which is very similar to the classic game.
"Oh, I did receive images of their headquarters! That was awesome to see. Hope to one day get the opportunity to grace their walls there with some aerosol art!
"Even with such an elaborate project, the Metallica team always allows us artists to add to their story and just create and be artists. It was an amazing experience to help create this game with them." Metallica Clue is now available here.
