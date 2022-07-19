.

Metallica Share 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video From Rock Werchter

Bruce Henne | 07-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their 1986 "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", during a July 1 appearance at Rock Werchter in Werchter, Belgium.

The tune was featured on the group's major label debut, which became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Metallica topped the bill on the second night of the four-day festival, which also featured headline sets by Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The band are also sharing video of "Seek & Destroy" from the Rock Werchter appearance; the event was part of Metallica's summer trek across Europe, which wrapped up at NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8.

Watch videos of both songs from Belgium here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Metallica Share 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video From Rock Werchter

Metallica Perform 1988 Classic 'One' At Hellfest

Metallica Rock 'Creeping Death' At Download Germany

Metallica Share Black Album classic Performance From Prague Rocks

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Enters Hot 100 Chart For First Time

Metallica Music and Merch

News > Metallica

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Sass Jordan - Bitches Blues

Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup

Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more

Latest News

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'

Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track

Def Leppard Recap Latest Stadium Tour Shows

Metallica Share 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video From Rock Werchter

Sam Hunt Delivers 'Water Under The Bridge' Video

Singled Out: Royal Sugar's California Nightmare

Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover

Guns N' Roses In The Studio For Appetite For Destruction's 35th Anniversary