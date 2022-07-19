Metallica Share 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video From Rock Werchter

(hennemusic) Metallica rocked their 1986 "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", during a July 1 appearance at Rock Werchter in Werchter, Belgium.

The tune was featured on the group's major label debut, which became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Metallica topped the bill on the second night of the four-day festival, which also featured headline sets by Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The band are also sharing video of "Seek & Destroy" from the Rock Werchter appearance; the event was part of Metallica's summer trek across Europe, which wrapped up at NOS Alive in Lisbon, Portugal on July 8.

Watch videos of both songs from Belgium here.

