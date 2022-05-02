Metric Premiere All Comes Crashing Video

Single art

Metric have released a music video for their brand new single "All Comes Crashing". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Formentera", which will arrive on July 8th.



Frontwoman Emily Haines had this to say about the new single, "Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships. 'All Comes Crashing' is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it's an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe.

"It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you."



The band will also be hitting the North American road for this summer for their headlining The Doomscroller Tour. Watch the video and see the dates below:

August 11-Royal Theatre-Victoria, BC

August 12--Royal Theatre-Victoria, BC

August 13-Orpheum Theatre-Vancouver, BC

August 15-Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium-Calgary, AB

August 16-Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium-Calgary, AB

August 17-Edmonton Convention Centre-Edmonton, AB

August 19-Conexus Arts Centre-Regina, SK

August 20-TCU Place-Saskatoon, SK

August 21-Burton Cummings Theatre-Winnipeg, MB

August 25-London Music Hall-London, ON

August 26-Budweiser Stage-Toronto, ON

August 27-National Arts Centre-Ottawa, ON

August 29-MTELUS-Montreal, QC

August 30-Théâtre Capitole- Quebec City, QC

September 1-Rebecca Cohn Auditorium-Halifax, NS

September 2--Rebecca Cohn Auditorium-Halifax, NS

September 24-The Orange Peel-Asheville, NC

September 25-Brooklyn Bowl-Nashville, TN

September 26-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA

September 28-House of Blues Dallas-Dallas, TX

September 29-House of Blues Houston-Houston, TX

September 30-ACL Live at The Moody Theater-Austin, TX

October 2-The Van Buren-Phoenix, AZ

October 3-The Observatory North Park-San Diego, CA

October 6-The Wiltern-Los Angeles, CA

October 7-The Fillmore-San Francisco, CA

October 11-McMenamins Crystal Ballroom-Portland, OR

October 12-Moore Theatre-Seattle, WA

October 14-The Depot-Salt Lake City, UT

October 15-The Fillmore Auditorium-Denver, CO

October 17-The Fillmore Minneapolis-Minneapolis, MN

October 18-Chicago Theatre-Chicago, IL

October 19-The Fillmore Detroit-Detroit, MI

October 21-The National-Richmond, VA

October 22-The Fillmore Silver Spring-Silver Spring, MD

October 23-The Fillmore Philadelphia-Philadelphia, PA

October 25-House of Blues Boston-Boston, MA

October 26-Brooklyn Steel-Brooklyn, NY

October 27-Brooklyn Steel-Brooklyn, NY

