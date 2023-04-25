Michael Vincent Announces New Album 'Electric Fox'

(Glass Onyon) Michael Vincent is a well-known SF Bay Area singer/songwriter and recording artist who performs with his backing band U No Who in clubs, bistros, and concert venues across the country; and occasionally as a solo artist in more intimate settings with his trusty lead guitarist Scott Warren.

Available worldwide on May 26, 2023, the new Michael Vincent album Electric Fox showcases an exciting new direction in Michael's writing style that displays a range of genres from Power Pop to Alternative to Blues to Americana/Roots music, and even edgier Garage Rock influences while always maintaining that signature Michael Vincent feel.

In addition to featuring some exhilarating new material like the single "Together," a frenetic and fast-and-furious depiction of a couple trying to make it against all odds, the new Michael Vincent album Electric Fox is also a compilation of personal and audience favorites from the last 10 years, including a redux of three songs previously recorded on an earlier Americana/Roots project that have now been updated with an exciting infusion of positively electric energy! The first four tracks of Electric Fox were produced by Keith Greeninger at his Wind River Recording Studio in Santa Cruz, CA (Keith also co-wrote the lyrics for the surf rock track "Last Summer")!

Michael Vincent and U No Who will be performing at Barterra Winery in Half Moon Bay, CA, on Saturday, May 27 in celebration of the Electric Fox album release on Angel Blossom Records, Michael's own Bay Area independent label that he and his wife Janet Klein Hollingshead formed over the last few years to cultivate a hand-picked collection of talented local artists.

U No Who is comprised of guitarist Scott Warren (NYC's White Collar Crime); bassist and backup vocalist Dave Mendoza (Lydia Pence & Cold Blood, Gismo, Mick Gilette, Ronnie Beck); and percussionist Anthony Fulgar (Santana, The Tellez Band, Pete Escovedo). With influences from across the spectrum including New Order, The Strokes, Nada Surf, Fruit Bats, Snow Patrol, Malo, Azteca, and Jaco Pastorius, the band came together in 2018 to perform live with MICHAEL VINCENT. Michael's influences are originally from the Folk-Rock era of the singer/songwriters of the '70s, along with these day's more contemporary influences. All the guys - Scott, Dave, and Anthony - bring a whole set of flavors to their performances, from Blues to Classic to Pop to Progressive Rock to Latin, and even Jazz-Fusion.

Michael Vincent began writing and performing in his early 20s and has released seven solo albums since his debut Lines and Wonders in 1993. He's made music in some of San Francisco's more notable music haunts and has recorded with nationally known artists such as Mark Karan (The Other Ones, Rat Dog, Phil Lesh and Friends), who was featured on the Michael Vincent album Radio (2007).

Other previous Michael Vincent releases include Upside Down (2012) Jump! (2016), The Longest Time (2018), and For the Record (2020); and he has opened for phenomenal artists such as Jeff Pehrson (Further, Box Set, The Fall Risk) and the stellar Ruth Gerson (who herself toured with Dave Matthews).

Michael's songwriting and performance philosophy is change it up! "You don't listen to one kind of music; I don't listen to just one kind of music," he observes, "So why in the world would I only want to make just one kind of music?" Find out what he means on May 26 with the new Michael Vincent album Electric Fox!

