Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kimmel appearance promo

(EBM) Miranda Lambert has announced that she will return to the stage at ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow, October 4th, for a performance of her current single, "Strange."



The anthem of timely encouragement follows recent Top 10 hit "If I Was A Cowboy," the 15th of her career, as the second single off Lambert's latest hit album, "Palomino".



"'Strange' is permission to just let go for a sec," reflects Lambert. "We were really wanting the chorus to lift - literally and emotionally - and go into a happy place. It's such a song for the time that we're in right now, but it doesn't feel like it won't matter in 10 years, either."

