Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(EBM) Miranda Lambert has announced that she will return to the stage at ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow, October 4th, for a performance of her current single, "Strange."
The anthem of timely encouragement follows recent Top 10 hit "If I Was A Cowboy," the 15th of her career, as the second single off Lambert's latest hit album, "Palomino".
"'Strange' is permission to just let go for a sec," reflects Lambert. "We were really wanting the chorus to lift - literally and emotionally - and go into a happy place. It's such a song for the time that we're in right now, but it doesn't feel like it won't matter in 10 years, either."
