.

Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Keavin Wiggins | 08-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Moonspell Tour poster
Tour poster

Moonspell are gearing up for their first North American Tour in five years with the band touching down in the continent to celebrating the 30th anniversary.

The American Full Moon Tour will be launching on August 25th in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge and will conclude on September 18th in Boston at Middle East Downstairs.

Swallow The Sun and Witherfall have signed on to support the tour across the United States and Canada. See the dates below:

Related Stories


Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Moonspell Share Video and Announce Tour With Paradise Lost

Moonspell Share 'The Hermit Saints' Video

Moonspell Announce Intimate Halloween Show

Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Moonspell Music and Merch

News > Moonspell

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

advertisement
Reviews

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

Latest News

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour

Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup

Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series

Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video

Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour