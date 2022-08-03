Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Tour poster

Moonspell are gearing up for their first North American Tour in five years with the band touching down in the continent to celebrating the 30th anniversary.

The American Full Moon Tour will be launching on August 25th in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge and will conclude on September 18th in Boston at Middle East Downstairs.

Swallow The Sun and Witherfall have signed on to support the tour across the United States and Canada. See the dates below:

Related Stories

Moonspell Share Video and Announce Tour With Paradise Lost

Moonspell Share 'The Hermit Saints' Video

Moonspell Announce Intimate Halloween Show

Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Moonspell Music and Merch

News > Moonspell