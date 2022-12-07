Morgan Wallen Adds Dates To One Night At A Time World Tour

Tour poster

(EBM) Morgan Wallen has added 14 new shows across 13 cities to his One Night At A Time World Tour, with back-to-back nights at 10 stadium shows, one of the largest tours of 2023.

The 58-show tour is now set to include 26 stadium shows, plus arenas, amphitheaters and festivals to fans across four countries and two continents in his biggest tour yet.

Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand, kicks off overseas March 15-24 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY before returning stateside on April 14 at Milwaukee's American Family Field with HARDY, hitting New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park with Parker McCollum, before wrapping on Oct. 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across all dates, U.S. and internationally.

As on his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music.

All tickets for the added dates will be sold through the verified fan sale beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7. Times vary per market. Verified Fans will automatically be rolled into the added dates for the same city they initially requested as the originally announced dates sell out. Fans who registered should keep an eye out for an email Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 with more details. For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com. Morgan Wallen Fan Club pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand shows begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Morgan Wallen 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

Fri, April 14 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field NEW

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Fri, May 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium NEW

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Thurs, June 1 Atlanta, GA Truist Park NEW

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

Thurs, June 8 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater NEW

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest

Wed, June 14 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park& NEW

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field NEW

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field NEW

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium NEW

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park NEW

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field NEW

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park NEW

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC FedEx Field

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:

Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena

Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks

Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena

Fri, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree

Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage NEW

Fri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage NEW

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Tues, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena NEW

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Announces His First Stadium Concert

Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Morgan Wallen Lead Faster Horses Lineup

Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen Lead TidalWave Music Festival Lineup

Morgan Wallen Music and Merch

News > Morgan Wallen