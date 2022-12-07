Morgan Wallen Adds Dates To One Night At A Time World Tour

(EBM) Morgan Wallen has added 14 new shows across 13 cities to his One Night At A Time World Tour, with back-to-back nights at 10 stadium shows, one of the largest tours of 2023.
The 58-show tour is now set to include 26 stadium shows, plus arenas, amphitheaters and festivals to fans across four countries and two continents in his biggest tour yet.
Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand, kicks off overseas March 15-24 with shows in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY before returning stateside on April 14 at Milwaukee's American Family Field with HARDY, hitting New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field and Boston's Fenway Park with Parker McCollum, before wrapping on Oct. 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will support across all dates, U.S. and internationally.
As on his Dangerous Tour, $3 of every ticket sold for U.S. dates benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation which funds causes close to his heart and, to-date, has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army and National Museum of African American Music.
All tickets for the added dates will be sold through the verified fan sale beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7. Times vary per market. Verified Fans will automatically be rolled into the added dates for the same city they initially requested as the originally announced dates sell out. Fans who registered should keep an eye out for an email Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 with more details. For more information, visit www.morganwallen.com. Morgan Wallen Fan Club pre-sale for Australia and New Zealand shows begins on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Morgan Wallen 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:
Fri, April 14 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field NEW
Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena
Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Fri, May 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium NEW
Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center
Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
Thurs, June 1 Atlanta, GA Truist Park NEW
Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Thurs, June 8 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater NEW
Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest
Wed, June 14 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park& NEW
Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field NEW
Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field NEW
Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium NEW
Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park NEW
Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park
Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field NEW
Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest
Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park NEW
Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC FedEx Field
Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Morgan Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:
Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Arena
Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks
Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena
Fri, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena
Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree
Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage NEW
Fri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage NEW
Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Tues, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena NEW
Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
