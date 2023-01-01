Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour (2022 In Review)

Tour poster

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Announce The World Tour was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Following their successful North American Stadium Tour this summer, Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced that they are teaming up again for another coheadlining trek, dubbed The World Tour.

As the name implies, the tour will visit various markets across the world next year, kicking off on February 18th in Mexico City and wrapping up in Glasgow on July 6th.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we're beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"

Motley Crue added, "We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023.

"Crueheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

See the dates and announcement video below:

February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte

February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar

February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

March 09 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira

March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Grêmio

May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane

May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *

June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *

June 09 - Hyvinkaa, Finland - RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena

July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *

July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

* Festival date

