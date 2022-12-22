Motley Crue Replaced Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener (2022 In Review)

Motley Crue Replaced Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener was a top 22 story from June 2022: Motley Crue suffered a setback at the kick off of their long-awaited Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Poison with drummer Tommy Lee forced to leave the stage after performing five songs with the band, due to an injury.
Lee told the crowd that he had broken four of his ribs two weeks ago and the band brought out Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath and The Dead Daisies drummer Tommy Clufetos to finish the set, with Lee returning for the band's performance of "Home Sweet Home".
Tommy shared via social media, "Man ya'll ain't gonna believe this sh*t!.... I broke 4 f***ing ribs! But I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can!
"And have no fear, my boy Tommy Clufetos is here to help me out until I'm back at 100%...we've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this! On with the show!"
Motley Crue In The Studio For Girls, Girls, Girls 35th Anniversary (2022 In Review)
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds (2022 In Review)
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper U.S. Tour Announced
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection
Sammy Hagar's Sammy Radio Red Rocker Expands
It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023
Bullet For My Valentine Have 'No More Tears To Cry' With New Video
Norma Jean Announce The Deathrattle Tour
Rolling Stones Stream 2012 Performance Of 'It's Only Rock N Roll'
Vader Announce Revelation Of The Wicked North American Tour
Society 1 Go Behind The Scenes Of New Videos