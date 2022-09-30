.

Motley Crue Share Remastered Dr. Feelgood Video

Bruce Henne | 09-29-2022

Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood cover art
Dr. Feelgood cover art

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a remastered version of the video for their 1989 hit, "Dr. Feelgood." This is the latest in a series of HD upgraded releases of the band's classic music videos.

The title track to the California band's fifth studio record also served as the lead single for the project; the track was a US Top 10 hit while the Bob Rock-produced album went on to become the best-selling one in their career with US sales of more than 6 million copies.

"Dr. Feelgood" delivered the Crue their first and only US chart-topping album when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, besting a No. 2 showing for 1987's "Girls, Girls, Girls."

Motley Crue recently wrapped up a North American stadium tour with Def Leppard; according to Billboard Boxscore, the series - with guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - sold 1.3 million tickets to deliver $173.5 million in revenue at the box office, which Billboard reports as the biggest tour of either Motley Crue's or Def Leppard's career, dating back to when the Billboard Boxscore began collecting data in the late 1980s.

Stream the remastered "Dr. Feelgood" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Motley Crue Share Remastered Dr. Feelgood Video

Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Home Sweet Home' Video

Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million

Motley Crue Remaster 'Smokin' In The Boys Room' Video

Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single

Motley Crue Music and Merch

News > Motley Crue

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more

Rush Stars Reunite- Wolfgang Van Halen- Pink Floyd- Paramore- Corey Taylor- Godsmack- Judas Priest- more

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Pixies - Doggerel

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots

Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

Latest News

Muse and Evanescence Teaming Up For North American Tour

Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast For 40th Anniversary Reissue

Bruce Springsteen Shares Song From Soul Covers Album

Motley Crue Share Remastered Dr. Feelgood Video

Metallica's James Hetfield Teams for M81 Blackened Cigars

Alan Jackson To Receive CMT Artist Of A Lifetime Award

Metallica And Black Sabbath Members Perform At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Pink Joins Nancy Wilson For Heart Classic At Taylor Hawkins Tribute