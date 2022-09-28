Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Home Sweet Home' Video

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a remastered version of the video for their 1985 power balled, "Home Sweet Home," as the latest in their recent series of HD updates for their classic videos.
The second single from the band's third studio release, "Theatre Of Pain", went on to become a fan favorite and concert staple during their live shows; the project delivered their first US Top 10 album when it reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 and sales of 4 million copies in the region.
"Home Sweet Home" is the latest video to get the remastering treatment; it follows "Smokin' In The Boys Room", "Live Wire", "Looks That Kill" and "Too Young To Fall In Love" in the ongoing series.
Motley Crue recently wrapped up a North American stadium tour with Def Leppard, with both bands hinting about more live dates in 2023. Watch the remastered "Home Sweet Home" video here.
