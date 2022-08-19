Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are sharing a remastered version of the video for their 1983 single, "Looks That Kill." The song - which followed the title track to "Shout At The Devil" as the second tune issued from the band's second album - has the distinction of delivering the group their first appearance on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 54 on the chart, while also reaching No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks list.
Recorded at Cherokee Studios in Hollywood and produced by Tom Werman, the follow-up to the band's debut "Too Fast For Love" reached No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and eventually went on to sell more than 4 million copies in the region.
"Looks That Kill" follows "Live Wire" as the latest in a series of remastered and upgraded videos from the Los Angeles band, who are currently playing dates on a North American stadium tour with Def Leppard.
Watch the remastered video here.
